CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Releases Earnings Results

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 150.01%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE CAPL traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. 50,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,168. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $749.15 million, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 403.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.