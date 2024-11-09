Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.07 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.140 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,927. The firm has a market cap of $350.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $315.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

