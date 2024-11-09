Critical Analysis: Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) vs. Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marui Group and Seiko Epson”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marui Group $1.63 billion N/A $170.20 million $1.88 16.77 Seiko Epson $8.68 billion 0.79 $347.68 million $0.49 18.15

Seiko Epson has higher revenue and earnings than Marui Group. Marui Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seiko Epson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marui Group and Seiko Epson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marui Group 11.01% 10.62% 2.55% Seiko Epson 3.54% 5.67% 3.25%

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Marui Group has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seiko Epson has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Marui Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Seiko Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marui Group pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seiko Epson pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Seiko Epson beats Marui Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts. It is also involved in the operation of websites; contract store opening and operation services; provision of credit card services; operation of Marui/Modi stores; investing and financing direct-to-consumer businesses; internet sales; specialty store; credit loan; collection and management of receivables; credit check; trucking and forwarding; software development; and operation of IT systems, and building management businesses. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments. The Printing Solutions segment offers home and office inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, dry process office papermaking systems, commercial and industrial inkjet printers, inkjet printheads, printers for use in POS systems, label printers, printer consumables, and others. The Visual Communications segment provides 3LCD projectors for business, education, the home, and event; smart glasses; and others. The Manufacturing-related and Wearables segment offers wristwatches, watch movements, and others; factory automation products, industrial robots, compact injection molders, and other production systems; and crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, and others for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications. This segment also provides CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications; and metal powders for use as raw materials in the production of electronic components, etc., as well as value-added surface finishing in a range of industrial fields. The company also sells PCs, etc. It has operations in Japan, the Philippines, the United States, Indonesia, China, and internationally. Seiko Epson Corporation was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

