Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15, Zacks reports.

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ COYA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 48,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,437. Coya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COYA shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.