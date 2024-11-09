Cowa LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cowa LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 269,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $92,727,000 after acquiring an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $405.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $403.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.79 and a 1-year high of $421.56.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.