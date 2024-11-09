Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0-17.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.21 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $58.33. 4,673,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,427. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Corteva has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

