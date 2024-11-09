Corrado Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GS opened at $589.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $507.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.66 and a twelve month high of $598.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

