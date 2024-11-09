Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 641 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corning by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,735,638 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4,306.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,626 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10,626.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,013,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

GLW opened at $48.74 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 286.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 658.82%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

