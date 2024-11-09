Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 6.5% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $132,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS IJUN opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.59.

