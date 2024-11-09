Corrado Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in AES by 2.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AES by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AES opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Barclays boosted their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

