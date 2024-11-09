CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31. CoreCivic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.590-1.650 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXW has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreCivic

CoreCivic Price Performance

CoreCivic stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. 4,147,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,815. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,449.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,715.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,449.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.