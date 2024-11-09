CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. CoreCivic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.590-1.650 EPS.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,815. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.86. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CXW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David K. Churchill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $204,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,302.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David K. Churchill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,302.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David K. Churchill sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $441,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,686.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,640 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

