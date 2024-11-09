Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNM. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 61.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter worth $76,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Core & Main from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

