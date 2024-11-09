Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.75. The company had a trading volume of 679,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,800. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,343,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367,502 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,820,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $682,738,000 after acquiring an additional 231,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,519 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,856,000 after acquiring an additional 737,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

