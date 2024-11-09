Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CTNM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,289. Contineum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CTNM shares. Baird R W raised Contineum Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

