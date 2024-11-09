Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 8,503 Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 201,692 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 108,167 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,096 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 380,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,675 shares in the last quarter.

OSEA opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $29.43.

About Harbor International Compounders ETF

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

