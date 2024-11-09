Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 112 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $271.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.13. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.66 and a 12 month high of $277.58.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

