CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

CompX International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CIX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. 12,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,258. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. CompX International has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CompX International

CompX International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CompX International Inc. ( NYSE:CIX Free Report ) by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CompX International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.