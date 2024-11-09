Compass Point Issues Positive Forecast for Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Price

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Compass Point from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAC. Bank of America boosted their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50. Macerich has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $20.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 152.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

