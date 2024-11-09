Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.77 and last traded at $118.77, with a volume of 2332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $548.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.35. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $92.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Further Reading

