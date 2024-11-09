Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 118191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.37 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $323,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,370.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $323,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,370.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $43,144,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,864,693 shares of company stock valued at $45,128,342. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 42.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,364,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,344,000 after buying an additional 3,090,352 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,459 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,150 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $11,071,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,638.50, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.61.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

