Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Barclays

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLVT. William Blair downgraded Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLVT

Clarivate Stock Down 2.5 %

Clarivate stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.18. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 46.53%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clarivate

In other Clarivate news, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $119,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,251.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $119,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,251.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bar Veinstein sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 916,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,081. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,111 in the last three months. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $623,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 391.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 57,815 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 40.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,884,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 450,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.