CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
MRE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.57.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martinrea International
Martinrea International Stock Down 0.3 %
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.4988962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Martinrea International
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Martinrea International
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.