CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

MRE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.57.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martinrea International

Martinrea International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE MRE traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.02. The company had a trading volume of 82,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,563. The stock has a market capitalization of C$824.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$10.05 and a 1-year high of C$14.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.41.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.4988962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Martinrea International

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.