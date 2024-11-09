CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.46 and last traded at C$23.46, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.25.

CI Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$985.96 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 4.010142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

