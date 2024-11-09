Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHD. Piper Sandler started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.05.

Shares of CHD opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.67%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,413 shares of company stock valued at $49,440,249 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

