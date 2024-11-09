Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Lowered to Hold Rating by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.50 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHR. CIBC decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$2.50 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.37.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$351.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$404.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
In other Chorus Aviation news, Director David Levenson bought 144,600 shares of Chorus Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$377,406.00. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.
