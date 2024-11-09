China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Stock Price Up 23.9% – Here’s Why

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 23.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 5,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 20,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

