Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Certara updated its FY24 guidance to $0.41-0.44 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.440 EPS.

Certara Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.03. 1,081,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Certara alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. UBS Group raised Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $552,503.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,503.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.