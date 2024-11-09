Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CVE:CTN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 234001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Centurion Minerals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$647,550.00, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34.

About Centurion Minerals

Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for calcium sulphate. The company holds interest in the Ana Sofia Agricultural Gypsum project that consists of two mining concessions covering an area of 50 hectares and approximately 600 hectares of exploration rights located in Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina; and Casa Berardi West project that consists of 3 claim group covering and area of 5,100 hectares located in the northeast of Cochrane, Ontario.

