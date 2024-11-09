Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Centuri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Centuri Trading Down 6.1 %

CTRI stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.33. 685,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. Centuri has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $692.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centuri will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Centuri during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centuri during the third quarter worth $334,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Centuri during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter worth $880,000.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

