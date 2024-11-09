Cencora (NYSE:COR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.80-15.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr to ~$314.6-320.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.40 billion. Cencora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.800-15.100 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.20.

Get Cencora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.41. 1,376,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.76. Cencora has a 12-month low of $191.11 and a 12-month high of $251.00.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.13. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $79.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.