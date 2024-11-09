Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Vistra Stock Up 4.6 %

VST stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

Vistra declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

