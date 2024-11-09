Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $525,000 Stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $407,496,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $129,344,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $90,045,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 65.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,274,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,983,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,648,000 after acquiring an additional 174,206 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

