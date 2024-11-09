Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up approximately 0.8% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 63.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.53. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Brookfield’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

