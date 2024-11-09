Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 93.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cardlytics updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cardlytics Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of CDLX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 1,752,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,140. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $222.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

In other news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $87,036.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,298.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $87,036.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,298.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Hill bought 40,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,573 shares of company stock valued at $151,612. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

