Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cardlytics

Cardlytics Price Performance

Cardlytics stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,283. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $217.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $67.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $87,036.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,519 shares in the company, valued at $687,298.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $87,036.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,298.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,573 shares of company stock worth $151,612 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 35.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.