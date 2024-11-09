Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 8,551 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,749,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,986 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 49,940,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,794 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its stake in Amcor by 2,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,644,000 after buying an additional 45,504,608 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amcor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,946,000 after buying an additional 2,086,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 7.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,916,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,783,000 after buying an additional 1,443,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 0.1 %

AMCR stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

