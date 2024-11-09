Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) COO Buys $50,720.00 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) COO Steven M. Poynot acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.36 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,196.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

CBNK opened at $28.28 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 14.49%. Analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 80.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

