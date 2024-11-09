Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 31st

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Cannae has a dividend payout ratio of -65.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cannae to earn ($0.68) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -70.6%.

Cannae Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNNE opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cannae has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

About Cannae

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.32). The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 93.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cannae will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

