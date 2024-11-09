Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 31st

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
Cannae has a dividend payout ratio of -65.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cannae to earn ($0.68) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -70.6%.
Cannae Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CNNE opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cannae has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $22.99.
About Cannae
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
