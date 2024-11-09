Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Price Performance

Get Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000 megawatt development pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.