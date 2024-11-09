Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Brink’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.80 EPS.
Brink’s Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.43. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.44.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
