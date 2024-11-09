Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Brink’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.80 EPS.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.43. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brink’s

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.