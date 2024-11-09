BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 6833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTSG shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.27.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). BrightSpring Health Services had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTSG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $54,638,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth about $35,328,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

