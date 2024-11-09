Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 305 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $43,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,938,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,674 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after buying an additional 1,361,538 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,098,000 after acquiring an additional 260,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $134.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.08.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

