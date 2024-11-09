BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$54.00 and last traded at C$54.00. Approximately 2,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.25.

BQE Water Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The firm has a market cap of C$69.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.36.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.44). BQE Water had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of C$3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 million.

In other BQE Water news, Senior Officer Songlin Ye bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$55.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00. Insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $93,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

