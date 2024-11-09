Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.08 and last traded at $72.51, with a volume of 20046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Macquarie cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at $85,737,284.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,076 shares of company stock valued at $7,763,331. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $930,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 187,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 36,237 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

