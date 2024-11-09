Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.92 and last traded at C$8.92. Approximately 15,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$33.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.21 million.

