Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BILI. Bank of America increased their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bilibili

Bilibili Stock Performance

NASDAQ BILI traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $22.59. 5,694,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,210,319. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 227.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.