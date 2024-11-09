BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.78 and last traded at C$11.94. 1,463,978 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 954,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.46.

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.50.

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.