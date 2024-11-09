Beta Wealth Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.04.

HD opened at $405.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.79 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

