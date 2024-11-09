Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $147.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average is $155.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.06 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

